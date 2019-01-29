

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton woodworker is happy to have recovered the electric guitar she made three months after it was stolen from a friend’s home.

Leila Sidi said a man who saw the CTV Edmonton story in late October recognized the dusty pink guitar at a pawn shop.

“Just within an hour of it being in public view, there was somebody who came into the shop, like a customer … he saw it and was like, ‘Oh, I saw that on the news,’ which was your story, and so he pulled it up on his phone to prove that this was the same one.”

Sidi wanted to buy it back for $20—what the pawn shop paid for it—but the store contacted police.

The thief would have been charged with stolen property and fraud, but Sidi maintained she did not want to press charges and bought it back for $20.

Sidi thanked the man who found the guitar on the phone.

“[The guitar] was in great shape. It was really nice.”