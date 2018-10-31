An Edmonton woodworker is grieving after the electric guitar she spent a year making was stolen.

On Monday night, Leila Sidi’s friend called her with bad news: her guitar, and some other electronics, had been taken from his home in the Spruce Avenue neighbourhood.

She was in “shock and disbelief.” Sidi spent the better part of a year designing and making the dusty pink electric guitar. She finished it in August, and after taking it to Vancouver and Montreal for guitar shows, Sidi loaned it to her friend.

Now it’s gone, and she just wants it back.

“It’s worth just a lot more than money to me. It’s the only piece of work that I have right now that kind of represents where I’m at and what I’m capable of as a guitar builder, so for me it represents something really significant,” Sidi told CTV News.

Sidi has been a woodworker for seven years, and started to handcraft guitars three years ago under the name TunaTone.

“It’s also the only guitar that I’m able to show potential customers or anybody in the city that may be interested in kinda checking it out. It was specifically meant for demonstration.”

Sidi posted photos of the guitar on social media and filed a police report. She says she doesn’t want anyone to get in trouble, and offered a cash reward.

“This guitar, it’s not really about what it’s worth in terms of cash value. It’s what it’s worth to me in terms of sentimental value.”

“I don’t think [it] would garner a lot of money just because it’s not associated with a big name, or a popular company. It’s just me.”

Anyone with tips or information can message Sidi here.

With files from Jeremy Thompson