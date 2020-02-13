EDMONTON -- Two London Drugs stores in Edmonton are offering different greeting cards for all kinds of love and relationships ahead of Valentine’s Day.

As part of the Cards for All program, people will be able to pick up cards for a wide variety of relationships, including those on the LGBTQ+ spectrum. Valentine’s Day greetings are also available for open relationships, non-romantic relationships, and written in different languages.

The 31 cards were designed by Canadian illustrators and can be bought at the Oliver Square and West Edmonton Mall London Drugs locations. The cards cost $5 with all the proceeds going to United Way.

Perry Lubberding, a local store manager at London Drugs, said the time was right for these cards to be made available.

"People are in difference types of relationships," Lubberding said. "They figured they could fill that gap with something that's unique and special and might mean more to that type of person that's in a relationship."

The cards are available at an additional 18 locations across the country and will be available through the weekend.