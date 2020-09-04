EDMONTON -- Longtime Edmonton city councillor Bryan Anderson has died at the age of 78.

Mayor Don Iveson announced the six-term councillor had died on Friday morning.

"Bryan's fervent belief in community and great sense of belonging will be greatly missed," Iveson said.

"On behalf of City Council and Edmontonians, I offer our condolences and warm thoughts to Bryan's wife, Sharin, and family."

Anderson was born in Balcarres, Saskatchewan and worked as a teacher at Stratchona and Harry Ainley high schools where he coached football and basketball before entering politics.

He served in office as a city councillor from 1998 to 2017, representing Ward 5 for the first three years and then Ward 9 after the city renumbered the wards.

On council, he was known as champion of amatuer athletics and recreation and a south Edmonton park was named in his honour in 2019.

He declined to run in the 2017 election.

Anderson was inducted into the Alberta Schools' Athletics Association hall of fame in 2010.