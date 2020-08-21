EDMONTON -- Even though most in-person festivals have been cancelled, one is underway in Old Strathcona. It’s called the Reset Theatre Fest and it features everything from stand-up comedy, to improv to a talk show called Gabbin with Gobber.

“It’s a talk show hosted by a washed-up puppet named Gobber B. Henderson and he interviews local Edmonton and Alberta icons,” says Malachi Wilkins, who created the show and works the puppet star of the show.

Those icons include two escaped Talus Ball, a girl who is raised in a mall and Alberta’s first rat. The improvised comedy show is one of nine happening at the Reset Festival, which encourages unique shows.

“We get room to do whatever we want, there is a lot of freedom,” laughs Wilkins.

The Grindstone theatre and the Sewing Machine Factory in Old Strathcona were already booked for the cancelled in-person Fringe Festival. The venues decided to forge ahead with their shows, waiving the fees for rent and production so the artists can keep all the money from ticket sales.

“There’s a big push to support local businesses and I think this is an opportunity to support local artists because they’ve been hit really hard over this time,” says the Grindstone Theatre’s Byron Martin.

The lineup for the festival is a mix of local stand up, improv and sketch comedy shows.

“You’re going to see the local scene grinding away, which is why we call it the Grindstone,” says Martin.

Wilkins grinds extra hard during Gabbin with Gobber. Not only does he have to crouch under a desk with his arms raised to perform with his puppet, he has to stay on his toes in order to make sure the show doesn’t run long.

“I have my shoes off, I am in my bare feet so I can touch the screen on my phone with my toes to check the time,” laughs Wilkins.

But despite the physical feat it takes to perform the show, Wilkins says he’s glad he and his puppet are in front of audiences, making people laugh.

“It feels like back to normal a little bit. Or as much as possible,” he says.

The Grindstone Reset Theatre festival runs until Aug.30. Every show is also being streamed online for a pay what you can price. Tickets can be purchased online.