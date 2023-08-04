Machete attacks in northeast Edmonton lead to attempted murder, aggravated assault charges for B.C. man

A B.C. man faces an attempted murder charge among others following a violent machete attack on multiple people overnight Monday in northeast Edmonton.

Edmonton police said Friday they arrested Bobby-James Lavallee of Prince George, B.C., on Wednesday and subsequently charged him with one count of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, and breaches of conditions and probation.

The charges stem from a disturbance call police answered at 4 a.m. Monday at a home near 118 Avenue and 38 Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two females and one male with extensive, life-threatening injuries.

Investigation led officers to a second residence in the area where the attacks occurred, according to an Edmonton Police Service news release. While officers were attending to the victims as they waited for the arrival of paramedics, they discovered another male victim suffering from a serious stab wound inside a nearby vehicle.

Police say they believe the machete attacks were unprovoked but that the individuals were known to one another..

Investigators are searching for the machete used in the attacks. It is described as a 'Kukri'-style knife. Police say the weapon may be located at a residence or an office near the crime scene.

If anyone finds it, police ask them not to touch it and to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.