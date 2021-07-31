EDMONTON -- Environment Canada has placed the majority of Alberta under heat warnings as it forecasts daytime temperatures ranging from 29 to 35 degrees.

The weather agency says the combination of high daytime temperatures and lack of respite during the overnight period present conditions that could elevate the risk of heat illnesses, like heat stroke or exhaustion.

Heat warnings are in effect for all parts of the province expect Jasper National Park and Nordegg.

Western parts of the province are also under an air quality advisory as wildfire smoke is expected to envelop areas in and around Banff and Jasper National Parks, Hinton, and Grande Cache.

Albertans and those visiting areas under the heat warning should consider rescheduling outdoor activities outside of peak temperatures, take frequent breaks from the heat, and drink plenty of water.

“Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness,” the heat warning said.