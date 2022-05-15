'Make sure Ukraine wins': Edmontonians continue showing support for the war-torn state
Edmontonians gathered at Churchill Square Sunday afternoon to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine as fighting with Russian forces continues.
Sunday marked the Ukrainian Canadian Congress' national day of action for Ukraine, with 30 rallies hosted across the country to help raise awareness of the Russian invasion of that country.
Yaroslav Broda, president of the congress' Edmonton branch, said the conflict is entering its 80th day, with no end in sight.
"We want to just keep the war in Ukraine front of mind," Broda said. "It's very much still going on. It's still very hot."
Broda said his cousins are awaiting their visa applications to come to Canada after a rocket strike levelled their home.
"It's pretty horrific and devastating," he said. "Just this morning, I was talking to a woman and her mother who just arrived in Edmonton a couple of days ago, and she was showing me pictures.
"She worked at a greenhouse for a rose company, they grow millions of roses every year for florists, and she showed me pictures of the greenhouses mixed in with unexploded rockets stuck in the ground."
He encouraged Edmontonians to remain engaged and informed about the war.
"We want to keep showing our support firstly for people in Ukraine (and) secondly to keep the pressure on our elected officials to keep supporting Ukraine," he added. "We need to push back and make sure Ukraine wins."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justice advocate David Milgaard, once wrongfully convicted of murder, has died
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
'Hero' guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims
Aaron Salter was one of 10 killed in an attack whose victims represented a cross-section of life in the predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo, New York. They included a church deacon, a man at the store buying a birthday cake for his grandson and an 86-year-old who had just visited her husband at a nursing home.
Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighbourhood, officials say
The white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics and drove to the area a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.
14 years later, CTV News' Paul Workman returns to a changed Afghanistan
Not long before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February, CTV News' Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman returned to Afghanistan, a country he last visited in 2008 that is now faced with a humanitarian crisis under Taliban rule.
Inquest to begin in N.B. police shooting of Indigenous woman during wellness check
The lawyer for the family of a British Columbia Indigenous woman fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., during a wellness check two years ago said a coroner's inquest opening Monday offers a chance for her loved ones to get long-awaited answers.
Millennia-old pits found at Stonehenge offer new insight into human activity at the monument
Scientists are forming new theories about how the prehistoric monument Stonehenge was used after recently discovering hundreds of previously unknown large pits, and thousands of smaller ones, that were potentially excavated thousands of years ago.
Here's how to watch Sunday's 'super flower blood moon' lunar eclipse
Sky watchers will be treated to a 'super blood moon' next week as a total lunar eclipse coinciding with a supermoon is expected to be visible across most of Canada on Sunday night. CTVNews.ca has some tips on how to catch the astronomical event.
Royal couple to begin Canadian tour amid increasing skepticism of monarchy
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are set to begin a three-day tour of Canada this week that will focus on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change -- and on connecting with a Canadian public that is increasingly skeptical of the monarchy.
Red River is receding, more than 2,000 evacuees still displaced by Manitoba flood
While the Red River is starting to recede in southern Manitoba, flood waters linger in communities and more than 2,000 people are still displaced.
Calgary
-
Calgarians rally in support of abortion rights as expected Roe v. Wade reversal sparks controversy
Calgarians gathered in front of city hall Sunday to rally in support of a woman’s right to abortion as a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision brings the issue to the forefront of conversation on both sides of the border.
-
Man injured following kitchen fire in northeast Calgary
Fire officials say a man was severely burned in an incident that occurred in the kitchen of a northeast Calgary home on Sunday afternoon.
-
Alberta homeowner surprises armed suspect inside rural home
RCMP are looking for an armed individual who robbed a homeowner at gunpoint last week.
Saskatoon
-
Justice advocate David Milgaard, once wrongfully convicted of murder, has died
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
-
Sask. Roughriders practice cancelled as CFL players begin strike
The Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp was supposed to get underway at Griffiths Stadium on Sunday morning, but the Riders announced that their first practice was cancelled.
-
Finland, Sweden inch closer to seeking NATO membership
Finland's government declared a 'new era' is underway as it inches closer to seeking NATO membership, hours before Sweden's governing party on Sunday backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
Regina
-
City wide clean up a teaching moment for Moose Jaw youth
Community members in Moose Jaw took part in the city's annual spring clean up on Sunday.
-
Justice advocate David Milgaard, once wrongfully convicted of murder, has died
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
-
Sask. Roughriders practice cancelled as CFL players begin strike
The Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp was supposed to get underway at Griffiths Stadium on Sunday morning, but the Riders announced that their first practice was cancelled.
Atlantic
-
Lawyers frustrated with mass shooting inquiry in Nova Scotia as deadlines loom
Eighteen months after a public inquiry was established in Nova Scotia to investigate the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history, lawyers representing most of the 22 victims say they are troubled about its slow progress and lack of witness testimony.
-
Inquest to begin in N.B. police shooting of Indigenous woman during wellness check
The lawyer for the family of a British Columbia Indigenous woman fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., during a wellness check two years ago said a coroner's inquest opening Monday offers a chance for her loved ones to get long-awaited answers.
-
Nova Scotia Labour Department investigating worker death at Michelin tire plant
A workplace death investigation is underway following a fatality last week at a Michelin tire plant in Nova Scotia.
Toronto
-
This is what $1-million will get you in real estate markets across Ontario
With so many price tags hovering around the $1-million mark, you might be wondering how far a million dollar budget could get you across Ontario’s real estate markets. Well, it depends on where you’re looking.
-
Toronto gas prices just broke a new record after six cents per litre increase overnight
Gas prices in Toronto have reached yet another new record after rising six cents per litre overnight.
-
Best places and time to watch the rare 'super flower blood moon' in Ontario tonight
A rare total lunar eclipse is upon us and people in Ontario are uniquely positioned to see what's known as a 'super flower blood moon' tonight
Montreal
-
Body discovered in trunk of burned vehicle in east end of Montreal
A body was discovered in the trunk of a vehicle that was set on fire Sunday in Montreal's east end.
-
Tough luck for eclipse watchers as gray skies loom over Montreal
Montrealers looking forward to Sunday night's lunar eclipse may be disappointed, as skies are expected to be mainly cloudy overnight.
-
Man in critical condition after being hit and dragged by a tanker truck in Montreal
A man in his 30s is in critical condition in a Montreal hospital after being hit by a tanker truck and dragged for several metres.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police 'responded appropriately' to maintain public safety during dress code protest, chief says
Ottawa's interim police chief is defending the police response to a dress code protest outside a French Catholic secondary school on Friday, saying officers "responded appropriately with the intention of maintaining public safety."
-
Man drowns in Mississippi River west of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the drowning of a 25-year-old Gatineau man in the Mississippi River west of Ottawa.
-
Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighbourhood, officials say
The white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics and drove to the area a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating suspicious death of eight-year-old, searching for man Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating the suspicious death of an eight-year-old and continue to look for a man in Cambridge.
-
Friday the 13th in Port Dover, concrete falls onto highway, Ford's promise: Top stories of the week
Large crowds back in Port Dover for Friday the 13th, concrete falling onto Hwy. 403, and a Waterloo landmark up for sale round out the top stories of the week.
-
Three injured after crash causes major Kitchener road to shut down
A crash has resulted in three people being injured and a major road in Kitchener partially shut down on Sunday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Golf Sudbury donates to relief efforts in Ukraine
It's a golfers "Day for Ukraine" in Sudbury.
-
North Bay has warm welcome for veterans and legion members as convention continues
The Royal Canadian Legion's 52nd biennial covention of the Ontario Provincial Command is continuing this weekend.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | MNRF evacuation advisory for Shining Tree
MNRF officials are advising residents of Shining Tree to evacuate due to a fire.
Winnipeg
-
Justice advocate David Milgaard, once wrongfully convicted of murder, has died
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
-
Red River is receding, more than 2,000 evacuees still displaced by Manitoba flood
While the Red River is starting to recede in southern Manitoba, flood waters linger in communities and more than 2,000 people are still displaced.
-
Train derailment in Winnipeg under investigation
A train derailment in the heart of Winnipeg on Saturday is now under investigation.
Vancouver
-
'It just gives me hope that she can get through this': Dozens rally for teen girl brutally beaten in Surrey
Dozens of people gathered in Surrey Sunday morning to show support for a teenage girl who was brutally beaten last weekend.
-
Dilapidated, uninhabitable Vancouver home on the market for $1.5 million
The stairs are crumbling and unusable. The windows and doors are boarded up. The roof is old and growing weeds. But this two-bedroom home on Broadway in East Vancouver is on the market for $1.5 million.
-
How to watch the 'super flower blood moon' lunar eclipse in Vancouver
Sunday night's 'super flower blood moon' lunar eclipse should be visible from Metro Vancouver, but only if the clouds part and the weather cooperates.
Vancouver Island
-
Communities on Island's west coast promise crackdown on illegal camping
After experiencing an "unacceptably high level" of illegal and backroad camping over the last two summers, communities on Vancouver Island's west coast are collectively urging visitors to make reservations and only stay at authorized campgrounds.
-
Vancouver Island wildlife centre closing to visitors amid avian flu spread
A wildlife rescue centre in Vancouver Island's Comox Valley will temporarily close its visitor centre and gift shop on Monday amid concerns about the spread of avian influenza in the region.
-
Hummingbird builds nest on hook hanging in noisy Victoria welding shop
Dave Clarke's noisy welding shop in Victoria is the last place you might expect to find a hummingbird nest, but that's exactly what he found one recent morning.