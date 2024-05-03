Police to provide update on 2009 homicide of Michelle Hadwen

The Edmonton Police Service will give an update on a historical homicide on Friday morning.

Michelle Hadwen, 37, was found unconscious in the area of 79 Street and 121 Avenue on Oct. 6, 2009.

She was taken to hospital where she died.

Police determined her injuries were criminal in nature, and did not result from being hit by a vehicle.

CTV News Edmonton will livestream the update at 11 a.m.