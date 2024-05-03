EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police to provide update on 2009 homicide of Michelle Hadwen

    Michelle Hadwen (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Michelle Hadwen (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
    Share

    The Edmonton Police Service will give an update on a historical homicide on Friday morning.

    Michelle Hadwen, 37, was found unconscious in the area of 79 Street and 121 Avenue on Oct. 6, 2009.

    She was taken to hospital where she died.

    Police determined her injuries were criminal in nature, and did not result from being hit by a vehicle.

    CTV News Edmonton will livestream the update at 11 a.m.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News