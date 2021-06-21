EDMONTON -- Another person died over the weekend during a confrontation with Alberta Mounties.

RCMP say the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after an officer fatally shot a suspect Sunday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., "a dispute occurring in a vehicle" near Ardmore, Alta., was reported to police. According to Mounties, officers began a search in the Cold Lake area with help from RCMP dogs to track the suspect on foot.

The Mountie opened fire during the confrontation, and the suspect died from his injuries, RCMP said.

Police did not reveal his age, but said he was from Cold Lake.

A police dog was also hurt and taken to a vet. There were no other injuries.

RCMP have begun their own review of the fatal incident, which will include a review of the duty status of all police members involved.

Ardmore is located near the Saskatchewan boundary, south of Cold Lake and about three hours northeast of Edmonton.

ASIRT INVESTIGATING ANOTHER POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING

It was the second incident of the kind within four days.

ASIRT confirmed on Friday it is investigating another officer-involved shooting in northern Alberta.

On June 18, near High Prairie, Lionel Ernest Grey was found with serious injuries after a day-long search for him by Mounties.

The police watchdog did not say what injuries he had or how he died.

According to RCMP, Grey fled from them Thursday morning and was involved in an exchange of gunfire which killed police service dog Jago.