Mama bear and 2 cubs given one-way ride out of Jasper townsite

A family of black bears has a new home after staff in Jasper National Park trapped and moved them to the mountains south of town.

The mom and cubs were among several bears that had been making themselves comfortable in town the past few weeks.

Photos were taken of them sleeping on top of houses and eating fruit from trees earlier this month.

"The bears were released into suitable habitat in a remote area of the park along the Icefields Parkway. The mother and two cubs were observed foraging on buffalo berries soon after release," an update from park officials stated.

"Bears in the townsite are extremely reluctant to leave, as fruit trees provide a high food reward for bears preparing to hibernate. When they are moved only a short distance from town, they tend to come back almost immediately."

Jasper National Park asked for the following help from residents and visitors:

Harvest all fruit, including chokecherries and fruit from mayday and apple trees. Consider removing fruit trees entirely

Remove attractants from your yard and around your home, including pet food and bird feeders.

Follow bear-safe practices, including hiking in groups, carrying bear spray and making noise to avoid surprise encounters.

Keep your distance from bear traps, do not approach the traps, and respect closures around the traps. Closure areas will be clearly posted and marked.

Report all bear sightings in Jasper townsite to Parks Canada dispatch at 780-852-6155.

A black bear sits atop a Jasper home after being woken up from a nap (Supplied).

Last week, parks officials estimated there were about 10 bears frequenting the townsite and said any animals that return after being trapped may need to be "destroyed."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Lachacz and Alex Antoneshyn