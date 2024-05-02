Man accused of 3 armed robberies in single night, including bar shooting

A man has been charged in connection with three armed robberies one night in April.

The 39-year-old faces 16 charges, including three counts of robbery with a firearm.

Around 9:50 p.m. on April 25, a man pointed a handgun at an employee of a liquor store near 97 Avenue and 182 Street and stole cash, according to police.

Approximately 15 minutes later, the same man pulled a handgun on an employee of a convenience store at 84 Avenue and 182 Street, again fleeing with cash.

At midnight, he entered a bar at 82 Avenue and 175 Street with a shotgun.

"After demanding cash from the bartender, the suspect fired the shotgun at the floor as he was leaving the bar, which was occupied by approximately 20 patrons," Edmonton Police Service said in a Thursday news release.

No one was hurt.