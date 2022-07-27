Man accused of luring, sexually assaulting Edmonton, Morinville children

At least six children were allegedly victimized by an Edmonton man now facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and making and transmitting child pornography, law enforcement officials say.

ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit announced the charges against 21-year-old Imesh Ratnayake on Wednesday.

Ratnayake is accused of meeting the children from Edmonton and nearby community Morinville online and luring them into performing sexual acts.

"ICE alleges that Ratnayake targeted young girls via the social media application Snapchat. He was able to perpetuate the offences by gaining access to the victim’s contacts, in some instances through extortion," investigators said in a statement.

One victim was 11 years old, police added.

They believe there could be other victims and have asked anyone with information to call the ICE unit at 780-509-3363, their local police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Ratnayake used the Snapchat handles “islandsauce0129” and “monked.ruffy." He also used a 2011 Acura CSX in some of the alleged offences, police said.

In addition to the charges listed above, he faces charges of luring a child, possessing child pornography, obtaining sexual service for consideration from persons under 18, invitation to sexual touching, distribution of intimate images and extortion.

Ratnayake is not being kept in police custody. He is due in court in Morinville on Aug. 4.