Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory northeast of Edmonton

A man is under arrest after residents northeast of Edmonton were asked to shelter in place on Tuesday afternoon.

The RCMP issued a shelter-in-place advisory for the Kikino Métis Settlement as officers searched for 39-year-old Patrick Glynn.

"Stay in your homes, lock your doors, and do not open your door for anyone," police wrote in a news release when the advisory was issued.

Mounties also advised drivers not to stop for pedestrians or hitchhikers.

The shelter-in-place was lifted just after 6 p.m. that day.

Police have not said why Glynn was arrested, and charges will be announced after they're sworn in.

Kikino Métis Settlement is about 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.