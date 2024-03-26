Man arrested by Wood Buffalo RCMP dies in detachment holding cell

EDMONTON
    Alberta's Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called to investigate after a man died while in custody at the Wood Buffalo detachment in Fort McMurray.

    The evening of March 21, RCMP officers were called to a drop-in centre about a man acting erratically and committing an indecent act.

    Mounties arrested the man, who was taken to the holding cells at the detachment.

    Early the next morning, police said the man was found unresponsive in the cell.

    Life-saving measures were started until EMS arrived. Despite their efforts, police said the man was declared dead.

    ASIRT was notified to conduct an independent investigation.

    An internal review will also be done by the RCMP. They said training, policy, police response, and the member's duty status will be subject to review.

