EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man arrested, charges laid in killing of Red Deer woman

    Red Deer RCMP office. (CTV News Edmonton) Red Deer RCMP office. (CTV News Edmonton)

    A 32-year-old Red Deer man has been charged in the death of a 23-year-old woman in Red Deer on Thursday.

    Shaeleigh Jahner, a Red Deer resident, was found dead in an apartment building in the area of 59 Avenue and 60 Street on the afternoon of Nov. 24.

    The community was placed under a shelter in place order for several hours, including the lockdown of the nearby Koinonia Christian School, while Mounties searched for the suspect.

    At 7:30 p.m. that night, the man was arrested. He was charged on Saturday with manslaughter with a firearm.

    He remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer on Dec. 1.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News