Man arrested, charges laid in killing of Red Deer woman

A 32-year-old Red Deer man has been charged in the death of a 23-year-old woman in Red Deer on Thursday.

Shaeleigh Jahner, a Red Deer resident, was found dead in an apartment building in the area of 59 Avenue and 60 Street on the afternoon of Nov. 24.

The community was placed under a shelter in place order for several hours, including the lockdown of the nearby Koinonia Christian School, while Mounties searched for the suspect.

At 7:30 p.m. that night, the man was arrested. He was charged on Saturday with manslaughter with a firearm.

He remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer on Dec. 1.