Man attacked in Grande Prairie while trying to detain thief: RCMP

RCMP are looking for witnesses after a man was reportedly attacked in Grande Prairie by someone he caught who had broken into his vehicle.

Around 5 a.m., Mounties said the 46-year-old man's arm was injured with an edged weapon while trying to detain a person he found "rifling" through his vehicle near 107 Avenue between 100 and 99 Street.

Mounties said the man had a large laceration and was given medical care from arriving officers. He was later treated at hospital and released.

After the attack, RCMP said the person rode away on a bicycle. They are described as wearing dark-coloured pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and carrying a large backpack.

"We understand that the theft of personal property is extremely frustrating," RCMP said in a press release. "However, we cannot stress enough the potential dangers of chasing or physically confronting suspects that are engaging in this high-risk activity.

"If confronted, these individuals may also use violence to evade capture and there is always the possibility that they may be armed."

Officers are looking for witnesses or video surveillance footage from the area between 4:50 and 5:10 a.m.

Anyone with information or video can call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701. Anonymous Tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.