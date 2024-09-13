EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man attacked in Grande Prairie while trying to detain thief: RCMP

    The Grande Prairie RCMP detachment can be seen in 2019. (Google Street View) The Grande Prairie RCMP detachment can be seen in 2019. (Google Street View)
    Share

    RCMP are looking for witnesses after a man was reportedly attacked in Grande Prairie by someone he caught who had broken into his vehicle.

    Around 5 a.m., Mounties said the 46-year-old man's arm was injured with an edged weapon while trying to detain a person he found "rifling" through his vehicle near 107 Avenue between 100 and 99 Street.

    Mounties said the man had a large laceration and was given medical care from arriving officers. He was later treated at hospital and released.

    After the attack, RCMP said the person rode away on a bicycle. They are described as wearing dark-coloured pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and carrying a large backpack.

    "We understand that the theft of personal property is extremely frustrating," RCMP said in a press release. "However, we cannot stress enough the potential dangers of chasing or physically confronting suspects that are engaging in this high-risk activity.

    "If confronted, these individuals may also use violence to evade capture and there is always the possibility that they may be armed."

    Officers are looking for witnesses or video surveillance footage from the area between 4:50 and 5:10 a.m.

    Anyone with information or video can call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701. Anonymous Tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News