Man charged after racist incident at Edmonton LRT station: EPS

A 23-year-old man is facing a charge of uttering threats after he allegedly threatened to kill two women at an LRT station in the Alberta capital.

Police were called to Government Centre Station (formerly Grandin Station) in downtown Edmonton at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

"It was reported to police that an adult male, unprovoked, approached two female passengers on the LRT train, then asked them if they were Japanese or Asian," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison wrote in a Thursday news release.

"It is alleged the male then began screaming at the two women threatening to kill them, before exiting the train at Corona Station."

The man was arrested by police and transit security in the station.

Police believe the verbal attack was motivated by hatred, so they are recommending that Section 718.2 of the Criminal Code be applied, allowing for an increased sentence to be considered.