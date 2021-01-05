Advertisement
Man charged in December stabbing on Edmonton transit bus
Published Tuesday, January 5, 2021 4:51PM MST
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have charged Brandon Letendre after a man was stabbed on a transit bus on Dec. 27 in central Edmonton.
The stabbing happened around 8:30 a.m. and sent a 55-year-old man to hospital. He has since been released from hospital.
Letendre was arrested on Dec. 29 thanks to a tip from the public, according to EPS.
He is charged with:
- Robbery
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Other outstanding criminal warrants