EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have charged Brandon Letendre after a man was stabbed on a transit bus on Dec. 27 in central Edmonton.

The stabbing happened around 8:30 a.m. and sent a 55-year-old man to hospital. He has since been released from hospital.

Letendre was arrested on Dec. 29 thanks to a tip from the public, according to EPS.

He is charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Other outstanding criminal warrants