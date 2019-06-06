A man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a woman with his vehicle in northeast Edmonton Wednesday.

Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run at a condominium complex in the area of 50 Street and 165 Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Officers found an injured 35-year-old woman. She was treated and taken to hospital, where she remains with serious, life-altering injuries.

Dorrel Osborn, 52, was charged with hit-and-run causing bodily harm.