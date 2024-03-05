Man chases down stolen vehicle in Beaumont, with no jacket or shoes on

A Beaumont resident risked frostbite and serious injury after chasing down his stolen car last week — in his socks.

Just before 8:30 a.m. last Thursday, Celestin, whose last name CTV News Edmonton agreed to withhold for safety reasons, gave chase after his running car was stolen outside his Beaumont home.

"I didn't even have time to put on shoes," he told CTV News Edmonton.

He flew out the door in subzero temperatures with no coat and still caught up to his car.

"When he looked outside, the car was actually driving away," RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said. "And in his own socks, he chased down the vehicle."

When he caught up to his grey Toyota Corolla, it was sitting in traffic behind a stop sign. Celestin says a woman was behind the wheel and he shouted at her.

"I went up to the window and and said, 'This is my car…'Why are you stealing my car?'"

Witness video shows Celestin held the woman from escaping after she exited the passenger side of the car.

The man whose car was stolen held the alleged thief until RCMP came. (Supplied)

A witness says the woman asked other drivers to give her a ride then tried to flee across Beaumont's busiest road. When that didn't work, the car owner held her from leaving and was allegedly struck more than once.

"My understanding is…despite getting attacked by this subject, he did not fight back, and he used as much force as reasonable in this situation to detain her," Savinkoff said.

Celestin says he won't be leaving the car to run again unlocked, and because of his injuries, he won't be going to work soon either.

A 24-year-old woman was charged with assault and theft of a vehicle.

She's in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.