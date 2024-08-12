Man cycles 1,000 km for Wounded Warriors Canada support dog program

A man from the Winnipeg area is cycling across the Prairies for Wounded Warriors Canada (WWC).

Rob Nederlof left CFB Edmonton on Sunday and will ride a little more than 1,000 kilometres to Regina.

It's the fourth year for the ride Rob and his wife Marina call the "Prairie Thousand", which raises money for WWC's PTSD support dog program.

"We pair certified, trained dogs with injured individuals to support their healing and recovery process," said Steven Topham of Wounded Warriors Canada.

It takes upwards of two years for a dog to become certified.

Dogs that are trained but don't quite meet the criteria to be a "life-saving companion" go into an operational stress intervention program.

"They would be placed with an organization such as Edmonton Fire or Police and that support animal would be there for them upon returning from a critical incident," said Topham.

To date, the Nederlofs have raised about $91,000 and have inspired others to fundraise for the cause.

"It really speaks to the fact that Wounded Warriors Canada is an organization that is driven predominantly by our grassroots fundraisers," Topham said.

"It's incredible the support that they have received over the years, and it is a testament not only to the cause itself but the energy that they bring," he added.

Topham describes the couple as "incredible advocates".

"These fundraisers, regardless of the value of return that they have financially, we really can't say enough about the overall impact of raising awareness within the community," Topham said.

"Really what Rob and Marina are doing, more importantly, is raising awareness of the services that Wounded Warriors Canada provide to those uniform service men and women," he added.

The Nederolfs expect to finish this year's ride on Aug. 19.