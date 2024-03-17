EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man dies after truck crashed into power poles Friday night

    Edmonton police cruisers block off an intersection in this undated file photo. Edmonton police cruisers block off an intersection in this undated file photo.
    A man is dead after his truck hit two power poles in south Edmonton Friday night.

    The crash was reported on Parsons Road near 28 Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

    Police believe the man was driving south in the northbound lanes of Parsons Road when he swerved to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle.

    The truck hit a wooden power pole before hitting a metal power pole on the east side of the road.

    The 54-year-old driver of the truck was taken to hospital, where he died Saturday.

    The EPS Major Collisions Unit is investigating the crash, and officers believe speed was a factor.

    No other injuries were reported.

