Man dies after truck crashed into power poles Friday night

A man is dead after his truck hit two power poles in south Edmonton Friday night.

The crash was reported on Parsons Road near 28 Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

Police believe the man was driving south in the northbound lanes of Parsons Road when he swerved to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle.

The truck hit a wooden power pole before hitting a metal power pole on the east side of the road.

The 54-year-old driver of the truck was taken to hospital, where he died Saturday.

The EPS Major Collisions Unit is investigating the crash, and officers believe speed was a factor.

No other injuries were reported.