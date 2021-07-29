EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service is investigating an in-custody death on Wednesday.

Police were called to 127 Avenue and 121 Street just before 7:30 p.m. when a man was acting erratically and trying to break into a home. Minutes before, EPS had also been called about a man "sweating profusely and acting irrationally" in the same area.

When police went into the home, they found the man lying on the floor in the basement and took him into custody.

The man went into medical distress in custody, EPS said. Officers attempted CPR but he died.

The incident is being treated as an in-custody death.