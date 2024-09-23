McDavid, Draisaitl slated to play pre-season Oilers split-squad game against visiting Flames

Monday night's Edmonton forecast calls for stars in clear skies and superstars in a arena filled to capacity.

A mostly full Rogers Place, anyway, as the Edmonton Oilers' split-squad game is a pre-season affair against counterparts with the Calgary Flames.

Such games typically feature several empty seats – they don't count in the standings, after all – but it might be different at the downtown arena given it's slated to be the first appearance of the 2024-25 National Hockey League slate for Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard.

The major on-ice Oilers catalysts – and top three NHL playoff scorers last season when the team made it to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final only to bow out in a one-goal loss to the Florida Panthers – are slated to suit up in blue and orange on home ice, while a group of teammates will do the same in Calgary at the same time, according to Jason Gregor of Sports 1440.

McDavid is expected to centre oft-linemates Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman, while Draisaitl is listed to play between wingers Vasily Podkolzin and Raphael Lavoie.

Bouchard is pegged to play on the top defensive pairing with usual partner Mattias Ekholm.

Flames personnel expected to play in Edmonton include NHL regulars Jonathan Huberdeau, Rasmus Andersson, Jarred Tinordi and Anthony Mantha.

In Calgary, the Oilers' top line is expected to feature centre Adam Henrique flanked by summertime free-agent additions Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson.

Neither starter Stuart Skinner nor backup Calvin Pickard, the Oilers' goaltending tandem for much of last season, are tagged to play in goal.

Both games start at 7 p.m. The Oilers are streaming the game in Edmonton on their pay site.

Pre-season games serve several purposes: evaluation of talent, conditioning, players to reach a level of play before the regular season begins – the cliche 'get up to speed' applies – and as an opportunity for both teams to see if a hopeful who's not necessarily 'on their radar' will stand out for purposes soon or later, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said on Sunday.

"I think it's important (that) those guys (are) always making an impression. They're always trying to make an impression on a head coach, the general manager, just even the scouts," Knoblauch told media after his team's 3-2 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets.

"We're always talking who's best for our team, what we can do at their next contract, bringing them back to our organization, for a call up or hopefully to make this team this year, that (they're) always trying to play (their) best.

"Maybe some of those guys might think that they don't have that opportunity. Maybe there isn't much opportunity to make that team in October, but depending on the player, maybe it's a call up in November. Maybe it's a call up in February. Maybe it's getting signed.

"I think it's important all those players are playing their best."