Man facing 1st-degree murder charges in death of Alta. mother, toddler

The Alberta man accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of a 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old child is due in court on Monday.

Robert Keith Major faces two counts of first-degree murder, as well two counts of interfering with human remains.

Police believe Mchale Busch and her son Noah were killed in Major's apartment the afternoon of Sept. 16, 2021, in Hinton, Alta., more than 250 kilometres west of Edmonton.

In 2017, police in Edmonton warned the community that Major, a convicted sex offender, was being released and was at risk of offending again.

At the time of Mchale and Noah's deaths, Major was placed under several court-ordered conditions, including a curfew and a ban from being around children.

Investigators say Major lived in the same apartment complex as Busch, her partner, Cody McConnell, and their child.

It is not known when Major moved to Hinton, or if the community there was notified.

In a statement, RCMP said Major had not been subject to any recognizance conditions since July of 2020.

