Man facing 1st-degree murder charges in death of Alta. mother, toddler
The Alberta man accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of a 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old child is due in court on Monday.
Robert Keith Major faces two counts of first-degree murder, as well two counts of interfering with human remains.
Police believe Mchale Busch and her son Noah were killed in Major's apartment the afternoon of Sept. 16, 2021, in Hinton, Alta., more than 250 kilometres west of Edmonton.
In 2017, police in Edmonton warned the community that Major, a convicted sex offender, was being released and was at risk of offending again.
At the time of Mchale and Noah's deaths, Major was placed under several court-ordered conditions, including a curfew and a ban from being around children.
Investigators say Major lived in the same apartment complex as Busch, her partner, Cody McConnell, and their child.
It is not known when Major moved to Hinton, or if the community there was notified.
In a statement, RCMP said Major had not been subject to any recognizance conditions since July of 2020.
With files from The Canadian Press
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudier, cooler and some rain this week
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago is being sentenced to 17 years behind bars.
White 'replacement theory' fuels racist attacks
A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black.
McDonald's to sell its Russian business, try to keep workers
More than three decades after it became the first American fast food restaurant to open in the Soviet Union, McDonald's said Monday that it has started the process of selling its business in Russia, another symbol of the country's increasing isolation over its war in Ukraine.
CREA reports home sales down in April as mortgage rates rise
Increasing mortgage rates slowed home sales in April from the frenzied pace they started the year at, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday.
Royal tour of Canada: Here's Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary
Canadians welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they embark on a three-day, travel-filled visit starting Tuesday. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know about the royal tour and its itinerary.
Lacking vaccines, North Korea battles COVID with antibiotics, home remedies
The isolated state is one of only two countries yet to begin a vaccination campaign and, until last week, had insisted it was COVID-19-free.
Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp assaulted her on their honeymoon
'Aquaman' actor Amber Heard told jurors on Monday that Johnny Depp slammed her against a wall and wrapped a shirt around her neck during their 2015 honeymoon on the Orient Express.
Justice advocate David Milgaard remembered as champion for those who 'don't have a voice'
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
'Hero' guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims
Aaron Salter was one of 10 killed in an attack whose victims represented a cross-section of life in the predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo, New York. They included a church deacon, a man at the store buying a birthday cake for his grandson and an 86-year-old who had just visited her husband at a nursing home.
Calgary
-
Battle of Alberta to come as Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win
The Calgary Flames have defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime in Game 7 of their first-round NHL playoff series Sunday night to advance to the second round.
-
Marshmello coming to Calgary for Cowboys Music Festival
Officials have unveiled another of the artists set to take the stage when the Cowboys Music Festival returns this summer.
-
Alberta premier visits U.S. capital to talk North American energy security
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is in Washington in an effort to convince Capitol Hill lawmakers that his province is their best bet for North American energy security.
Saskatoon
-
Justice advocate David Milgaard remembered as champion for those who 'don't have a voice'
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
-
'My wife and daughter are in safety': Dozens of Ukrainian refugees welcomed in Saskatoon
Dozens of Ukrainian refugees received a warm welcome from the Saskatoon Ukrainian community during rally at River Landing on Sunday.
-
Sask. Roughriders practice cancelled as CFL players begin strike
The Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp was supposed to get underway at Griffiths Stadium on Sunday morning, but the Riders announced that their first practice was cancelled.
Regina
-
Political movement 'Saskatchewan United' attempting to gain party recognition
Former Sask. Party MLA turned Independent Nadine Wilson and former federal Minister of Agriculture Gerry Ritz are both involved with the 'Saskatchewan United' movement.
-
'Why Not Weyburn': New campaign encourages more people to consider making Weyburn home
A new campaign launched by the Weyburn Chamber of Commerce hopes to get more people to consider making the city in southeastern Saskatchewan home.
-
City wide clean up a teaching moment for Moose Jaw youth
Community members in Moose Jaw took part in the city's annual spring clean up on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Document details RCMP tactical team's initial response to Nova Scotia mass shooting
An RCMP tactical team tasked with tracking down a mass shooter in April 2020 was dealing with the aftermath of his deadly toll in Portapique, N.S., when it was alerted hours later that he had continued his rampage in a community more than 40 kilometres away.
-
Inquest to begin in N.B. police shooting of Indigenous woman during wellness check
The lawyer for the family of a British Columbia Indigenous woman fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., during a wellness check two years ago said a coroner's inquest opening Monday offers a chance for her loved ones to get long-awaited answers.
-
‘He has given me hope’: Co-workers recovering, share special bond, after liver transplant
Two co-workers involved in a living liver transplant in Alberta are making amazing progress two weeks after the major surgery in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago is being sentenced to 17 years behind bars.
-
Ontario reports two new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations tick up
Ontario health officials are reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths Monday.
-
Ontario party leaders to face off in election debate tonight
The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties will take the stage tonight for a televised debate in Toronto. Here's how to watch it live.
Montreal
-
Quebec liquor stores will see second price hike in 6 months
For the second time in just over six months, Quebec's liquor stores (SAQs) will see a price increase.
-
Another Monday, another day of record high $2.15-per-litre gas prices in Montreal
Montreal commuters woke up to spiking gas prices as some stations' price for regular is currently a record high and over $2.15-per-litre.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations fall to 1,611, five new deaths reported
Quebec's health ministry is reporting another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday with 11 fewer people receiving care and four fewer people being treated in the intensive care unit.
Ottawa
-
Canada Day celebrations moving from Parliament Hill
The Canada Day main stage will be at LeBreton Flats park just west of downtown Ottawa this year, not on Parliament Hill.
-
Ottawa high school that held dress code 'blitz' to hold discussions with students
The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est continues to investigate the dress code "blitz" at École secondaire catholique Béatrice-Desloges last Thursday, which students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Ontario party leaders to face off in election debate tonight
The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties will take the stage tonight for a televised debate in Toronto. Here's how to watch it live.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating suspicious death of eight-year-old, searching for man in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating the suspicious death of an eight-year-old boy and searching for a man from Cambridge.
-
Ontario party leaders to face off in election debate tonight
The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties will take the stage tonight for a televised debate in Toronto. Here's how to watch it live.
-
Three injured after crash causes major Kitchener road to shut down
A crash has resulted in three people being injured and a major road in Kitchener partially shut down on Sunday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago is being sentenced to 17 years behind bars.
-
Stunning moon images taken in northern Ontario during full lunar eclipse
Many skywatchers in northern Ontario were delighted to capture and share beautiful lunar images of Sunday night's total eclipse.
-
What $1 million gets you in real estate markets across Ontario
With so many price tags hovering around the $1-million mark, you might be wondering how far a million dollar budget could get you across Ontario’s real estate markets.
Winnipeg
-
Police on scene in North Kildonan for report of 'suspicious circumstances'
Police were called to a North Kildonan street for a report of suspicious circumstances Monday morning.
-
New
New | 'We are breathing a sigh of relief': RM of Morris reeve on flood situation
Water watchers are cautiously optimistic now that the Red River crest has passed through the Rural Municipality of Morris.
-
Total lunar eclipse creates dazzling 'blood moon'
The moon glowed red on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday, after a total lunar eclipse that saw the sun, Earth and moon form a straight line in the night sky.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Tenants Union opposes controversial Broadway Plan
A so-called “resistance movement” is planned at Vancouver City Hall Monday, as those opposed to a controversial plan to dramatically densify the Broadway corridor push back.
-
Metro Vancouver's gas prices expected to remain high after breaking records over the weekend
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are expected to remain at or near record-breaking levels in the coming days, after reaching a new all-time high over the weekend.
-
Busy Vancouver street closed during morning rush hour over 'serious collision'
Vancouver drivers who typically travel on south Granville Street were asked to alter their morning commutes Monday due to a "serious collision."
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Canadian WWII flying ace 'Stocky' Edwards dies
One of Canada's most renowned Second World War flying aces, James "Stocky" Edwards of Comox, B.C., has died at the age of 100.
-
Communities on Island's west coast promise crackdown on illegal camping
After experiencing an "unacceptably high level" of illegal and backroad camping over the last two summers, communities on Vancouver Island's west coast are collectively urging visitors to make reservations and only stay at authorized campgrounds.
-
Vancouver Island wildlife centre closing to visitors amid avian flu spread
A wildlife rescue centre in Vancouver Island's Comox Valley will temporarily close its visitor centre and gift shop on Monday amid concerns about the spread of avian influenza in the region.