EDMONTON -- A man is recovering in hospital after he was shot outside his northwest Edmonton home Wednesday night.

Police responded to a home in the area of 129 Street and 140 Avenue at approximately 9:20 p.m.

The victim was followed as he drove home by two men in another vehicle. When the man got out of his car, two men with covered faces attempted to rob him and shot him, police said.

The two men fled and the victim called police.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.