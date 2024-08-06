EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man found dead after falling off Sea-Doo at Moose Lake

    RCMP generic
    Share

    The body of an Edmonton man was found on Monday more than 24 hours after he disappeared underwater at Moose Lake.

    RCMP were called to an area of the lake near Township Road 612 just before noon on Sunday after two men fell off a Sea-Doo and one did not resurface.

    He was not wearing a life jacket and could not be immediately found. Search-and-rescue teams, a police dog and drone were called in to assist.

    The 32-year-old was found the next day around 5:20 p.m. by an underwater search team.

    An autopsy will be performed by the chief medical examiner office. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News