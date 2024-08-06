Man found dead after falling off Sea-Doo at Moose Lake

The body of an Edmonton man was found on Monday more than 24 hours after he disappeared underwater at Moose Lake.

RCMP were called to an area of the lake near Township Road 612 just before noon on Sunday after two men fell off a Sea-Doo and one did not resurface.

He was not wearing a life jacket and could not be immediately found. Search-and-rescue teams, a police dog and drone were called in to assist.

The 32-year-old was found the next day around 5:20 p.m. by an underwater search team.

An autopsy will be performed by the chief medical examiner office.