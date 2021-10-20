Man found dead after fire at Edson, Alta., seniors' building

EDMONTON -

A fire at a seniors' apartment complex in Edson, Alta., prompted an evacuation just after midnight Tuesday morning.

Residents of the building located on 5th Avenue were “provided shelter at local venues,” an RCMP news release stated.

RCMP said an elderly man was found dead in the unit where the fire originated.

The fire was contained to the one unit on the third floor.

Fire investigators are not considering the blaze suspicious, according to police.

An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the man's identity.

Mounties said the incident is still under investigation but don't anticipate any further updates.