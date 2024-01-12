Man found dead in Alberta Avenue was shot: police

A man was fatally shot in north-central Edmonton earlier this week.

William Foulkes, 37, was found dead in a home near 118 Avenue and 95A Street around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday when police responded to a trouble not known call.

An autopsy was conducted on Foulkes on Friday, but the manner of his death is being withheld, police said in a news release.

It is believed Foulkes died sometime between Monday and Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information about his death or information about his recent activities is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.