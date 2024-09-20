Man found dead in Edmonton river valley was shot to death: autopsy

Edmonton police say a man who was died in the river valley last weekend was fatally shot.

The victim was identified as Brandon Lee Cardinal, 30, after an autopsy on Tuesday.

His death has been deemed a homicide.

Nellie McClung Park users found Cardinal injured on Sept. 14.

He was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.