    Man found dead in Edmonton river valley was shot to death: autopsy

    The path near Nellie McClung park can be seen in this photo from 2022. (Google Street View/Eugene Chan) The path near Nellie McClung park can be seen in this photo from 2022. (Google Street View/Eugene Chan)
    Edmonton police say a man who was died in the river valley last weekend was fatally shot.

    The victim was identified as Brandon Lee Cardinal, 30, after an autopsy on Tuesday.

    His death has been deemed a homicide.

    Nellie McClung Park users found Cardinal injured on Sept. 14.

    He was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

