EDMONTON -- The man found guilty of aggravated assault for breaking a woman's arms with a crowbar in a road rage incident has filed a notice of appeal.

In the morning of March 7, 2017, Jared Eliasson chased Chelsey Schendzielorz home after she honked at him for blocking an intersection and hit her with a crowbar outside her vehicle.

Eliasson was acquitted of murder, but found guilty of aggravated assault, damage to property and possession of a weapon.

He has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Dec. 18, but Eliasson has now filed a notice of appeal and will seek bail, pending appeal, on Dec. 19.