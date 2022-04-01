Man found injured at southwest Edmonton bus stop died of a stab wound

Adam Keane, the 35-year-old man who was found injured at a southwest Edmonton bus stop last week, died of a stab wound, an autopsy has confirmed.

Officers went to the bus stop along Saddleback Road NW near 114 Street around 11:20 p.m. on March 25.

Keane was found "suffering from edged weapon injuries," Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said.

He was taken to hospital where he later died. His death has been ruled a homicide.

EPS did not release any information about arrests or suspects in the case, but detectives continued to investigate Friday.

Police repeated a request for residents in the area of Saddleback Road from 112 Street to 27 Avenue to review security and dash camera footage for any suspicious activity between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Anyone with information can contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.