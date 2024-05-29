EDMONTON
    • Man hospitalized in Lloydminster shooting, teen boy charged

    RCMP in Lloydminster have arrested and charged a teenage boy with aggravated assault following a shooting earlier this week.

    The 17-year-old's arrest on Tuesday came a day after RCMP said it answered a report of a shooting outside an apartment complex in the city of about 32,000 on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, where officers found a wounded man who was later taken to hospital.

    RCMP could not confirm his age or condition, but said Wednesday in a media release he is "not yet been pronounced deceased."

    Alberta's RCMP major crimes unit is investigating the incident.

    The teen, who is in custody, is slated to appear next in court on Thursday in North Battleford, Sask.

