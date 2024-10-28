EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man in alien mask steals $6K in goods from Edmonton convenience store

    Police are looking for this man in connection with a robbery at a west Edmonton convenience store on Oct. 8, 2024. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Police are looking for this man in connection with a robbery at a west Edmonton convenience store on Oct. 8, 2024. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
    Police are looking for help identifying an armed robber in a costume.

    On Oct. 8 around 11 p.m. a man entered a convenience store at 99 Avenue and 156 Street and approached the clerk with a handgun.

    He smashed the cash register and filled a blue plastic bag with about $6,000 in goods, including money, vapes, cigarettes and watches and then left on foot.

    No employees or customers were injured during the robbery.

    The robber is described as having a thin build, wearing a black puffy jacket, dark jeans with white inner seams, grey running shoes, black gloves with a lighter colour on the interior palm and a green alien mask.

    Anyone with information about the thief is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

