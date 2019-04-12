A man was taken into custody after he lit more than 10 vehicles on fire in the Whyte Avenue area Friday night.

A video posted to Reddit shows a man pouring gas on a vehicle's hood and lighting it on fire.

The man walked away, threw the can and began to ran away into a Starbucks as another man chased him.

He was taken down inside the coffee shop and held down by multiple people.

Police showed up a few minutes later and arrested him.

EPS told CTV News no one was injured.