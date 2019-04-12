Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man in custody after lighting vehicles on fire on Whyte Avenue
A video posted to Reddit shows this man setting a vehicle on fire in the Whyte Avenue area before he was taken down and arrested. (Reddit)
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 10:20PM MDT
A man was taken into custody after he lit more than 10 vehicles on fire in the Whyte Avenue area Friday night.
A video posted to Reddit shows a man pouring gas on a vehicle's hood and lighting it on fire.
The man walked away, threw the can and began to ran away into a Starbucks as another man chased him.
He was taken down inside the coffee shop and held down by multiple people.
Police showed up a few minutes later and arrested him.
EPS told CTV News no one was injured.