A man is in hospital after he fell off his motorcycle and hit a car in St. Albert Monday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of Campbell Road and Boudreau Road at 10:15 a.m., RCMP said. The driver of the Harley Davidson was heading northbound on Campbell Road when he leaned the motorcycle over into a skid, rolled off and hit a Volkswagen Jetta turning left onto Boudreau Road.

The empty motorcycle crossed the intersection and hit a southbound tractor trailer, police said.

The 20-year-old female driver of the Jetta and the 47-year-old driver of the tractor trailer were not injured. The driver of the motorcycle, a 58-year-old man from Sturgeon County, was taken to the University of Alberta Hospital and is in stable condition.

RCMP said road conditions were clear and dry, and alcohol or drugs are not considered factors.

The collision is under investigation.