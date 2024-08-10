Man in hospital, RCMP investigating firearms complaint near Maskwacis

An air ambulance was valled to the Maskwacis area Saturday night for an emergency involving an 18-year-old man.

STARS said they were called for a man with injuries consistent with a firearm.

According to STARS, the man was taken by ground to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton.

RCMP confirmed later that Mounties were investigating a firearms complaint in the area.

No details were given on the man's condition or the ongoing investigation.