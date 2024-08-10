EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man in hospital, RCMP investigating firearms complaint near Maskwacis

    A STARS Air Ambulance can be seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) A STARS Air Ambulance can be seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    An air ambulance was valled to the Maskwacis area Saturday night for an emergency involving an 18-year-old man.

    STARS said they were called for a man with injuries consistent with a firearm.  

    According to STARS, the man was taken by ground to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton.

    RCMP confirmed later that Mounties were investigating a firearms complaint in the area. 

    No details were given on the man's condition or the ongoing investigation. 

