Man killed in apartment stairwell died of stab wound: EPS

Christopher McMullen (Suppled: Jessica McMullen) Christopher McMullen (Suppled: Jessica McMullen)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?

Since May, nearly 90 countries have reported more than 31,000 cases of monkeypox. The World Health Organization classified the escalating outbreak of the once-rare disease as an international emergency in July; the U.S. declared it a national emergency last week.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island