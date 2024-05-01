Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, cloudy and soggy for another day

Warmer and drier weather will return to the Edmonton region by the weekend.

But, we're getting another blast of moisture this morning and possibly a few more scattered showers later today.

The bulk of the precipitation should be done by mid-to-late morning and it looks like we'll end up with about 5 to 10 mm of precipitation (combining the rain and wet snow).

Looking back at Tuesday's precipitation numbers, we received roughly 10-20 mm across the Edmonton region.

It looks like the last time we received more precipitation in one day was way back on Aug. 18.

(Take that with a bit of a grain of salt; the precipitation stats for the automated weather station at Blatchford gets a little sketchy in winter.)

Looking ahead: If you're watching radar today, it'll be moving "backwards" again.

Rain (and snow) will move from east to west and should push out of the Edmonton area by late this morning.

After that, we'll stay cloudy and cool (but with light wind). Can't rule out the possiblity of a scattered shower in the area late this afternoon or this evening.

Areas to the south and west of the city will continue to see rain and snow through much of the day.

If you have travel plans, check road conditions before heading out.

Clouds stick around and the wind gets gusty again Thursday.

Morning temperatures near 0 C Thursday - Saturday.

We should see a gradual warming trend with daytime highs, though. we're back to the mid-teens for afternoon temperatures through the weekend.

Elsewhere in Alberta:

Heavy snow will continue in western Alberta through the day and for some areas (especially further south), it won't taper off until late Thursday or early Friday.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for areas just south of Hinton/Edson through to Calgary and right down to the U.S. border.

In general, 10-20 cm of snow is expected, with some localized amounts of 40-50 cm possible.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Rain & wet snow moving out of the Edmonton area by late morning.

Cloudy this afternoon with a 30% chance of a scattered shower. Wind: N 10-15 km/h

High: 8

Tonight - Cloudy. 30% chance of a scattered shower.

9pm: 5

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. Wind becoming N 20 gusting to 40 midday and through the afternoon.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 10

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16