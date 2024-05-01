EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Driver hospitalized after hitting semi trailer parked on side of Manning Drive

    According to police, the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit the trailer of a semi parked on northbound Manning Drive and flipped twice before coming to a stop on its side in the median the early morning of May 1, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) According to police, the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit the trailer of a semi parked on northbound Manning Drive and flipped twice before coming to a stop on its side in the median the early morning of May 1, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A driver was hospitalized after hitting a parked semi's trailer on Manning Drive early Wednesday morning.

    According to an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson, the semi was parked on the shoulder of northbound Manning Drive when a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee driver hit its trailer around 2:50 a.m.

    The Jeep flipped twice before coming to a stop on its side in the median between the north and south lanes.

    The male driver and lone occupant Jeep sustained injuries that were believed to not be life threatening.

    Police closed the area for several hours to investigate.  

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Is it cold, flu or norovirus? Symptoms explained

    The highly contagious norovirus is spreading across Canada, with some symptoms overlapping with other viruses. CTVNews.ca spoke with a health expert to find out how you can tell you have norovirus, the most common form of stomach flu, and what to do if you have it.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News