Driver hospitalized after hitting semi trailer parked on side of Manning Drive

A driver was hospitalized after hitting a parked semi's trailer on Manning Drive early Wednesday morning.

According to an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson, the semi was parked on the shoulder of northbound Manning Drive when a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee driver hit its trailer around 2:50 a.m.

The Jeep flipped twice before coming to a stop on its side in the median between the north and south lanes.

The male driver and lone occupant Jeep sustained injuries that were believed to not be life threatening.

Police closed the area for several hours to investigate.