One man is dead after a single-vehicle collision on Calgary Trail Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene of a collision on Calgary Trail and 41 Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Investigators believe a 2005 Ford Escape was travelling southbound on Calgary Trail, approaching the 41 Avenue underpass when the male driver lost control of the vehicle.

It's believed after the vehicle veered off the road it struck a support pillar of the over pass.

The 74-year-old driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Neither speed nor impairment are considered factors in the collision.

Investigators believe the man killed may have experienced a medical incident behind the wheel.

Police continue to investigate.