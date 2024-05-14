EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man's death in fight ruled homicide after autopsy

    Edmonton police file photo (CTV News) Edmonton police file photo (CTV News)
    Share

    The death of a man in a central Edmonton fight is being investigated as a homicide.

    Joshua Cardinal, 39, was found seriously injured near 108A Avenue and 98 Street on Thursday where police had been alerted to a large fight.

    He died in hospital.

    An autopsy concluded on Monday he died from stab wounds.

    A 34-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News