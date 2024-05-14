Man's death in fight ruled homicide after autopsy
The death of a man in a central Edmonton fight is being investigated as a homicide.
Joshua Cardinal, 39, was found seriously injured near 108A Avenue and 98 Street on Thursday where police had been alerted to a large fight.
He died in hospital.
An autopsy concluded on Monday he died from stab wounds.
A 34-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder.
Calgary
-
Calgary police chief says actions against pro-Palestinian protest were 'prudent'
Calgary's top cop is standing by the officers involved in clearing a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Calgary last week.
-
-
Man seriously injured in crash near Okotoks dies in hospital
A man who was seriously injured in a crash near Okotoks almost two weeks ago has died.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge charities see decline in number of volunteers
Some Lethbridge charities are having a hard time staffing volunteers, saying the number of people willing to donate their time to non-profits over the years has decreased.
-
Medicine Hat, Alta., police arrest local man in child luring case
Thousands of messages were sent between a teenage girl in the U.S. and an Alberta man posing as a young boy, a police investigation has revealed.
-
Southern Alberta farmers optimistic after recent rainfall
After a dry winter, southern Alberta farmers were expecting it to be another tough growing season.
Saskatoon
-
'I was in shock': Sask. homeowner finds a porcupine stowaway in her garage
In a growing city it’s no surprise when suburban residents come across wild animals around their yards, but one Saskatoon homeowner in Kensington started poking around for answers when she spotted a quilled critter hanging out in her garage.
-
Looming fall election puts pressure on province to end dispute with teachers, professor says
The end of the school year and a looming fall election are putting additional pressure on the province to strike a deal with Saskatchewan teachers, according to two political scientists.
-
Woman claims Sask. detox facility turned husband away because of disability
A woman says her husband was turned away from a Saskatchewan detox facility because of a disability he lives with, which brought the centre under scrutiny in the legislature on Monday.
Regina
-
-
Regina police investigating fatal collision on 7th Avenue
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid 7th Avenue between Retallack Street and Cameron Street as an investigation is underway.
-
Vancouver
-
Wildfire burning near Fort Nelson, B.C., continues to rapidly grow
The wildfire burning near Fort Nelson continues to grow rapidly.
-
B.C. man fighting for refund after finding someone living at Whistler vacation rental
Edwin Mostered spent thousands of dollars booking a vacation home in Whistler, B.C., for a group skiing trip earlier this year – or so he thought.
-
Hollywood stars descend on B.C. castle for 'Fate' film
A British Columbia castle is hosting Hollywood royalty this week as filming gets underway on a supernatural love story spanning seven decades.
Vancouver Island
-
Hollywood stars descend on B.C. castle for 'Fate' film
A British Columbia castle is hosting Hollywood royalty this week as filming gets underway on a supernatural love story spanning seven decades.
-
-
Open burning bans coming to coastal B.C. as wildfire activity increases
Most open burning will be banned in coastal B.C. ahead of the May long weekend.
Toronto
-
-
GARDINER GRIDLOCK
GARDINER GRIDLOCK 'It's just been a nightmare': Gardiner restrictions are Toronto's traffic tipping point
In the first of a three-part series on Gardiner Gridlock, CTV Toronto examines the impact that the three-year cut to capacity on the downtown expressway is having on commuters – and their outcry.
-
'A significant increase:' Lice removal companies say they are seeing a surge in infestations
After nearly 15 years in business, Shawnda Walker said the past 12 months has been the busiest year yet for her North York head lice removal company.
Montreal
-
Montreal businesses apologize after video shows man throw water on sleeping homeless person
Two Montreal businesses are apologizing after a video circulating on social media showed a man throwing water on a homeless person sleeping outside of a Chinatown storefront.
-
New modular ER opening at Lakeshore General Hospital
The Lakeshore General Hospital in Montreal's West Island announced it will be opening a temporary emergency room while major renovations get underway.
-
McGill University encampment: judge expected to deliver injunction decision Tuesday
Pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill University have become 'occupiers' living in a fortified and barricaded mini-village, a lawyer for the Montreal school argued on Monday as he asked for an injunction to dismantle the more than two-week-old encampment on its downtown campus.
Atlantic
-
TLC cancels Moncton concert after tour members, including lead singer, fall ill
TLC fans looking forward to their concert in Moncton, N.B., on Tuesday will be disappointed to find out that the show has been cancelled due to illness.
-
Halifax restaurant named one of the best in Canada
A Halifax restaurant has been named as one of the best in the country.
-
Winnipeg
-
'Never seen a fire move like this': Manitoba wildfire now at 31,500 hectares
Fire crews are continuing to battle a significant blaze in Manitoba’s north that has prompted evacuations.
-
These three Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of Canada's best
A trio of Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of the best in the country.
-
Trial of Winnipeg serial killer expected to hear testimony from DNA expert
The Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki is expected to continue today with testimony from a DNA expert.
Ottawa
-
Child dies after being struck by a school bus in Rockland, Ont.
An 11-year-old child has died after being struck by a school bus while bicycling in Rockland, Ont., according to police.
-
6 Ottawa restaurants ranked among Canada's 100 best
Six Ottawa restaurants are on the list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants. The annual list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants was released Monday evening, with Montreal wine bar Mon Lapin named the top restaurant for the second straight year.
-
Here's the lineup for the Canada Day Evening Show in Ottawa
Maestro Fresh Wes, Metric, Neon Dreams, Sara Dufour and Willows will perform on Canada Day in Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
-
North Bay police looking for third suspect in business break-in
With two suspects in custody, North Bay police are asking the public for help in identifying a third accused of breaking into a downtown business.
-
Western University researchers unlock potential 'cure' for ALS
New research out of London, Ont.'s Western University is shedding light on a potential cure for ALS, with the goal of conducting human clinical trials within the next five years.
Barrie
-
Residents in Simcoe County faced with toonie-sized hail after heavy storm
Simcoe County was under a severe thunderstorm warning with the potential for strong winds up to 90 kilometres per hour, toonie-sized hail, and heavy downpours on Monday.
-
Mother of 2 killed in Innisfil crash
Young mother was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil Saturday morning.
-
Barrie boy arrested after alleged assault leaves female victim hospitalized
A Barrie teen faces serious charges after an alleged altercation in a parking lot that police say sent a female to the hospital.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener city council votes to give THEMUSEUM $300K to stay open
Kitchener city councillors voted in favour of giving THEMUSEUM $300,000 to avoid being forced to close.
-
A dozen people displaced, $150K in damage after Cambridge apartment fire
Red Cross is helping 12 people who were displaced following an apartment fire in Cambridge.
-
Stratford police looking for wanted man
Stratford police are asking for the public’s help in locating 40-year-old Stratford resident, Joshua McCann, for numerous (a number of) criminal offences.
London
-
1 person deceased in north London, Ont. house fire
One person is confirmed dead and another was sent to hospital after a fire tore through a north London residence early Tuesday morning.
-
Sex assault case of former Canada world junior hockey players back in court today
The sexual assault case of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is due back in a London, Ont., court today.
-
Councillors pull no punches during discussion about their salaries and workload
Councillors offered an unvarnished glimpse into what it’s like to represent their constituents at city hall during a meeting of the Governance Working Group (GWG). The deputy mayor said rather than part-time or full-time his job is 'all the time.'
Windsor
-
Windsor murder suspect arrested after repeated bail violations
Windsor police bail compliance members have arrested a 24-year-old murder suspect following repeated violations of his bail conditions after he was charged in 2018.
-
Chatham-Kent police calling for more security cameras in core areas
Chatham-Kent Police Service is recommending 35 additional closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems in several downtown areas at Chatham-Kent council Monday evening.
-
Summerlike weather in store for Windsor, Ont. Tuesday
It’s only spring, but Tuesday’s forecast in Windsor will be feeling summerlike with a daytime high in the mid 20s.