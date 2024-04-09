Man sentenced to life in prison for Baseline Road shooting

The Sherwood Park man who shot two people on Baseline Road in 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Gamdur Singh Brar, 47, was convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder, as one victim died at the scene and the other survived with serious injuries.

Brar was sentenced Friday in Edmonton.

He is ineligible for parole for 16 years.

Shots were reported to police on May 7, 2021, around 6:30 a.m.

Brar was arrested after being tracked down by police dogs near Broadway Boulevard.