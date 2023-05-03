Man shot by police near Ice District charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault

The man who was shot by police after he allegedly stabbed two people near an Oilers playoff watch party on the weekend has been charged.

Edmonton Police Service announced three charges against 20-year-old Jordan Reilly Fouquette Wednesday morning: two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

They did not provide an update on his condition.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team – which investigates any action by police in the province that may have caused serious injury or death – is reviewing the Saturday incident.

Around 9:20 p.m., as the Oilers faced off against the Kings in Los Angeles, police were called to 101 Street and 103A Avenue, one block away from Ice District watch parties. Police were told that multiple people had been stabbed.

"Upon arrival, responding officers located an injured man and woman and a suspect brandishing a knife," EPS said the next morning.

"The suspect would not comply with police direction and an officer subsequently discharged their firearm and struck the suspect."

The shooting was recorded by bystanders.

The two people who were stabbed were in "stable" condition, police said on Wednesday.

Fouquette is due in court May 15.