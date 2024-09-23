EDMONTON
    Man shot near 106 Street, 107 Avenue

    Police are investigating a shooting in central Edmonton on Sunday.

    Edmonton Police Service says it was dispatched to an apartment building near 106 Street and 107 Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a man being shot.

    The 29-year-old victim was hospitalized but expected to survive. 

