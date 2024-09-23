Josh Classen's forecast: Autumn's here and the heat's coming
Summer's over, but we're not done with heat just yet.
Edmonton hit 21 C on Sunday and we'll be in the same ballpark this afternoon.
That's warm...but not really heat. It's Tuesday/Wednesday that we slide into legitimately hot conditions.
There's an upper ridge (warm air aloft) building in that'll have us under sunny skies for Tuesday and most of Wednesday.
Temperatures will start out in the low to mid teens in the mornings and afternoon highs will get to the mid 20s Tuesday and upper 20s Wednesday.
(There's a shot at hitting 30 C on Wednesday, but I think we'll probably end up just short of that)..
The average high for this week is 17 C.
Record highs are 28.7 C for Sept. 24 (2001) and 31.9 C (2011) on Sept. 25.
So...we'll be closer to the record highs than the average highs.
A low-pressure system drives in from the west Wednesday afternoon and that'll bring some showers to western and northern Alberta late Wednesday.
It looks like most/all of that precipitation will avoid Edmonton, but I'm putting a 30-per cent chance of a shower into the Wednesday evening forecast.
Temperatures will drop back closer to average for Thursday-Saturday: back into the 15 to 20 C range for highs.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Partly cloudy.
High: 21
Tonight - Mainly clear.
9pm: 17
Tuesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 26
Wednesday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 28
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 19
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 20
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 17
Police investigating sudden death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
Police responded to the area of Beverly Street and Dundas Street North around 6 a.m. Monday for a report of a missing two-year-old boy.
A rare polar bear showed up on the shores of Iceland. Police shot it
A rare polar bear that was spotted outside a cottage in a remote village in Iceland was shot by police after being considered a threat, authorities said Friday.
Erik Menendez says Ryan Murphy's 'Monsters' is full of 'blatant lies'
Erik Menendez is slamming the 'dishonest portrayal' of his life in Netflix's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erick Menendez Story.'
Here's one thing you can do to feel happier and more motivated at work, according to a new study
One simple action involving your smartphone could help improve your mental health at work, according to a new study.
Lebanon sees deadliest day of conflict since 2006 as Israeli strikes kill more than 270
Israeli strikes on Monday killed more than 270 Lebanese in the deadliest barrage since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war as the Israeli military warned residents in southern and eastern Lebanon to evacuate their homes ahead of a widening air campaign against Hezbollah.
'No restrictions' for English patients in Quebec health institutions
There are 'no restrictions' on the right to receive health services in Quebec for English speakers, according to a new clarification document issued by the Quebec Health Ministry on Monday.
Missing six-year-old boy in Manitoba found dead: RCMP
A six-year-old boy from northeastern Manitoba who had been missing since last Wednesday has been found dead.
OceanGate co-founder says Titan built from scratch because no one else could meet needs
The co-founder of the company that owned the experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic said Monday the company zeroed in on the use of carbon fibre for the doomed vessel because the company wanted a lightweight, less costly submersible that did not need to be tethered to an expensive mother ship.
Man accused in apparent assassination left note indicating he intended to kill Trump
The man accused in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump at a golf course in Florida left behind a note saying that he intended to kill the former president and maintained in his car a handwritten list of dates and venues where Trump was to appear, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.
