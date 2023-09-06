Man sought by Edmonton police in August armed robberies

Edmonton police are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect in two robberies last month.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, a man showed a firearm to cashiers at two separate businesses in central Edmonton demanding and taking cash, fleeing both stores on a bicycle.

The man — described as white, 6-2, 165 lb. with a thin build and a tattoo on his left arm — at about 5 p.m. allegedly robbed the Petland location in the Brewery District at 104 Avenue and 119 Street after spending a few minutes in the store.

An hour later, police say he robbed Sobeys Liquor in the Kingsway Mall parking lot at 114 Avenue and 106 Street, first selecting a product before heading to the cashier, pointing a handgun and fleeing with cash.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect or the robberies to call them at 780-423-4567, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com/250.