Man stabbed in west Edmonton; no suspect in custody: police

A man was stabbed in west Edmonton early Wednesday morning, according to police at the crime scene.

Emergency responders were called to 170 Street and 100 Avenue, where the victim was found injured lying on the road, around 7:20 a.m.

He was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Police at the scene told CTV News Edmonton the man's attacker had not been caught, but that they believe the attack was isolated and there is no public safety concern.

Multiple police units were still on scene and had closed part of northbound 170 Street as of 8:30 a.m.