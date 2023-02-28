Man stabbed, pepper sprayed in 'unprovoked' assault: police
An Edmonton Transit Service operator called 911 around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday after a stabbing in west Edmonton, according to police.
It happened in the area of 156 Street and 87 Avenue.
According to a police spokesperson, a man in his 60s was pepper sprayed and stabbed in an unprovoked attack by an unknown male.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
His attacker left the scene before police arrived.
Police say the stabbing did not happen on the bus, and the bus was not involved in the incident.
